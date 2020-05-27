|
|
Kiarra Montrez Byrd
Knoxville - Kiarra Montrez Byrd, age 30, of Knoxville departed this life on May 21, 2020.
He is survived by mother & father; Kim Dixon and Leonard Byrd, Step-father; Jermaine Wynn, Wife; Jalisa Byrd, Son; Montrez Byrd, Step-son; Zyrome Gillette. Brothers & Sisters; Michael (Josalynn Bradley) Dixon, Antwiokieytta (Reese Howard) Byrd, Constance (Brandon Macklin Sr.) Byrd, Leonard (Chandra Loy) Byrd. Grandparents; Connie Dixon, Mattie Harper, Wesley Harper, Leonard (Bernice) Pitts. Nieces & Nephews; Jahmia and Ja'Riah Tory, Michael Woodruff, Brandon Macklin Jr., Avianna Byrd, Bryson Armani Macklin. Special Friends & Family; Leyman Soloman, Chris Saunders, Robert Hill, Adam King.
Mr. Byrd can be viewed on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10 AM - 6 PM at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Mt. Olive Cemetery where there will be social distancing. We will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order (COVID -19). Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
