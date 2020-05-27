Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Viewing
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Unity Mortuary Chapel
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kiarra Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kiarra Montrez Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kiarra Montrez Byrd Obituary
Kiarra Montrez Byrd

Knoxville - Kiarra Montrez Byrd, age 30, of Knoxville departed this life on May 21, 2020.

He is survived by mother & father; Kim Dixon and Leonard Byrd, Step-father; Jermaine Wynn, Wife; Jalisa Byrd, Son; Montrez Byrd, Step-son; Zyrome Gillette. Brothers & Sisters; Michael (Josalynn Bradley) Dixon, Antwiokieytta (Reese Howard) Byrd, Constance (Brandon Macklin Sr.) Byrd, Leonard (Chandra Loy) Byrd. Grandparents; Connie Dixon, Mattie Harper, Wesley Harper, Leonard (Bernice) Pitts. Nieces & Nephews; Jahmia and Ja'Riah Tory, Michael Woodruff, Brandon Macklin Jr., Avianna Byrd, Bryson Armani Macklin. Special Friends & Family; Leyman Soloman, Chris Saunders, Robert Hill, Adam King.

Mr. Byrd can be viewed on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10 AM - 6 PM at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Mt. Olive Cemetery where there will be social distancing. We will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order (COVID -19). Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kiarra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -