Kiersten Powell
Powell - Kiersten Nicole Powell, age 14 of Powell went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Kiersten was born September 22, 2004 and was a sophomore at Clinton High School. She ran Cross Country, Track, was an Honor Student, and part of the Student Government while at Clinton High School. Kiersten was a sweet and loving girl and she will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sandy Boles and Wilma Wynn.
She is survived by:
Mother, Natalie Beal of Knoxville; father, Jonathan Powell of Powell;
brothers, Lucas Powell of Colorado and Nicholas Beal of Knoxville; sister, Vanessa Powell of Knoxville; grandfathers, Mitch Boles of Knoxville, Ben Beal of Knoxville, and John Powell of LaFollette; special aunt, Stacy Richards; aunts, Miranda Powell & Rebecca Powell; uncles, Mitchell Boles & wife Shawna, Blake Wynn & wife Samantha; numerous cousins, family members and close friends
The family will have a Celebration of Life from 5:00-8:30 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to ASAP of Anderson County, 131 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019