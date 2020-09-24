1/1
Kimberly Ann Cox
1981 - 2020
Kimberly Ann Cox

Knoxville - Kimberly Ann Cox, May 28, 1981 - September 19, 2020

Our beloved Kimberly Ann Cox passed away from this life to the next on September 19, 2020. We take comfort in the fact that she is at peace in eternal rest. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was a graduate of Farragut High School and an active childhood member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. She was adored as a daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. Being loved by Kimberly was a special gift. She was full of kindness and laughter and uniquely funny. Her passions included dance, sports, and the arts.

Kimberly is survived by her parents, Marty and John Cox of Knoxville, her sister Catherine and Chris Whitis of Atlanta, her aunts Cindy Barbour and Lou Cox of Knoxville, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her sister Natalie Cox Watts of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, her grandparents Germaine and Tom Cox and Peggy and John Barbour, her aunt Nancy Barbour, uncles Burk Barbour and Tom Cox all of Knoxville.

Graveside funeral services at Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville are yet to be determined but will be updated by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kimberly's honor to Skyland Trail Mental Health Treatment Center in Atlanta, Georgia https://www.skylandtrail.org/support-us/ or Knox Area Rescue Ministries https://karm.org/donate/.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
