Kimberly Jane Russell
Louisville - Kimberly Jane Russell age 37 of Maryville, TN passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Tennova North Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by: Grandparents, Robert Glen & Barbara June Russell. Survivors include: Parents, Gerald & Sheri Russell; Brother, Luke, Jerald, and Joshua; Sisters, "Big Ang", "Little Ang", and Brandie; Boyfriend, Clifford Blalock. A memorial service will be at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020