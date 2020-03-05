Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Concord
11704 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
First Baptist Concord
11704 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Kimberly Joy Buckner Bullock


1961 - 2020
Kimberly Joy Buckner Bullock Obituary
Kimberly Joy Buckner Bullock

Knoxville - Kimberly Joy Buckner Bullock, age 58, of Knoxville, Tennessee, is an angel who received her angel wings on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1961 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Kim is preceded in death by parents, Mary Sue and Thomas E. Buckner. She lives on through her husband and soulmate of 46 years, Ricky Bullock, and daughter, Stephanie Bullock; and leaves behind to cherish her memory, beloved sister, Sherry Helton and her husband, David; nephews, Dean and Josh and their families and a host of cherished friends.

Kim valued the wellbeing of others and soaked in all the beauty of God's creations in the world around her. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Kim's journey will continue on through research at The University of Tennessee department of Anthropology.

A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at First Baptist Concord, in the Chapel, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 7:00p.m. with Reverend Steve Peek officiating. The family will welcome friends from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Kim's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
