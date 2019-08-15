Services
Kimberly Renee Foster


1969 - 2019
Kimberly Renee Foster Obituary
Kimberly Renee Foster

Halls Crossroads - Kimberly Renee Foster, age 49, of Halls Crossroads, born September 28, 1969 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in a tragic accident with the love of her life. She was a member of Inskip Baptist Church and employed by Hayes Pipe Supply for 27 years. Kimberly loved spending time at the beach with her family. She is preceded in death by her father Lance Curtis Foster; grandparents Lee and Stella Foster and Rev. Haskew and Lucille Smart; step-grandmother Betty Smart; and fiancé Mark Moore. She is survived by loving mother Carolyn Foster; sister Kristi Foster and her fiancé Russ Bailey; brother Lance Todd Foster and wife Angela; nieces and nephews Hunter Bowling, Autumn Bowling, Landon Foster, and Ridge Bailey; and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church with funeral service to follow starting at 8:00pm with Rev. Damon Gibson and Rev. Scott Hood officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Fort Sumter Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Service will be held in conjunction with the service for Mark Moore. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
