|
|
Kimberly Scarlett Pelszynski
Knoxville - Kimberly Ellen Scarlett Pelszynski age 60 of South Knoxville passed away of July 3, 2019 at her home. Kim retired from the U.S. Army. She is preceded in death by, parents, Arvelle and Dorothy (Nelms) Scarlett; husband Greg Pelszynski . brother Kenny Scarlett and sister, Amy Scarlett. She is survived by sons, Jeremy Wayne Canter of Knoxville and Daniel Hess of Arizona; sister, Lisa and Dan Lewis of Georgia; brothers, Mike Scarlett, Mark Scarlett, and Steven Scarlett and wife, Darlene all of Knoxville, Rick Scarlett and wife, Deanna of Florida. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th at Deep Springs Cemetery in Dandridge, TN for graveside service and interment. Military honors will be conferred by the Pigeon Forge Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 10, 2019