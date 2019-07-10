Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Deep Springs Cemetery
Dandridge, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Pelszynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Scarlet Pelszynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Scarlet Pelszynski Obituary
Kimberly Scarlett Pelszynski

Knoxville - Kimberly Ellen Scarlett Pelszynski age 60 of South Knoxville passed away of July 3, 2019 at her home. Kim retired from the U.S. Army. She is preceded in death by, parents, Arvelle and Dorothy (Nelms) Scarlett; husband Greg Pelszynski . brother Kenny Scarlett and sister, Amy Scarlett. She is survived by sons, Jeremy Wayne Canter of Knoxville and Daniel Hess of Arizona; sister, Lisa and Dan Lewis of Georgia; brothers, Mike Scarlett, Mark Scarlett, and Steven Scarlett and wife, Darlene all of Knoxville, Rick Scarlett and wife, Deanna of Florida. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th at Deep Springs Cemetery in Dandridge, TN for graveside service and interment. Military honors will be conferred by the Pigeon Forge Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now