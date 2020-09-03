Kimberly Whitehead
Knoxville - "Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore." Psalms 16:11
Kimberly Ann Tutton Whitehead, loving wife and adored mother, went to heaven on September 3, 2020. Kim was born on April 7, 1969, in Greer, South Carolina. Kim met her Prince Charming, Josh, almost 20 years ago. Kim loved all things Disney, but nothing more than she loved her heavenly Father. Kim poured Jesus into so many and was a blessing to countless people. She was a beloved school teacher for over 20 years and cherished every student. Art was a passion of hers, and she delighted in sharing that gift with family and friends. She loved playing the piano and had the pleasure of teaching piano to many students. While she loved art, teaching, and Disney, they all paled in comparison to her love for her two greatest passions, her children, Hayden and Madison. Being a mother to them was truly her greatest joy in life, and she and Josh worked to instill a great faith in them. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Faith Promise Church, Pellissippi Campus, 10740 Faith Promise Lane, at 5:00 pm. For our family and friends who cannot attend, the service can be viewed online at faithpromise.org
. Family graveside service on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Kim is survived by her husband, Joshua Whitehead, son, Hayden, daughter, Madison. Parents Edward and Carolyn (Woods) Tutton; brother, Jon (Linda) Tutton; sister, Kathy (Kirk) Meester; brother-in-law Danny Mendez; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russell and Nancy Whitehead; sisters-in-law, Amy (Barry) Crawford and Anissa (Gary) Marino; nephews and nieces, Jonathan (JT), Raeanne, and Jaimee Tutton; Kaileen and Kara Meester; Landon Mendez; Caroline Crawford; and Camp Marino; Uncle Clyde "Bub" (Marianne) Woods, Jr. Preceded in death by sister, Karen Mendez; paternal and maternal grandparents. Special thanks to Tennessee Cancer Specialists (Dr. Daniel Ibach and team), Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Dr. Jarushka Naidoo, Dr. Karisa Schreck, and team), The University of Tennessee Hospice Services (Jordan Massey and many others), and our treasured friends who have walked through this season with us.