Meridian Baptist Church
6513 Chapman Hwy
Knoxville, TN 37920
Kimberly Yevette Scarlett Robinson

Kimberly Yevette Scarlett Robinson Obituary
Kimberly Yevette Scarlett Robinson

Knoxville, TN

Kimberly Yevette Scarlett Robinson was born August 10,1968 and departed this life April 14, 2019.

Kim leaves behind her daughter, Scarlett Robinson; brother, James Scarlett Jr.; father, James Scarlett Sr.; and her granddaughter, Phoenix Robinson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Connie Sue Bowling.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26th 2019 at Meridian Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5-6. The service begins at 6.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
