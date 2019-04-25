|
|
Kimberly Yevette Scarlett Robinson
Knoxville, TN
Kimberly Yevette Scarlett Robinson was born August 10,1968 and departed this life April 14, 2019.
Kim leaves behind her daughter, Scarlett Robinson; brother, James Scarlett Jr.; father, James Scarlett Sr.; and her granddaughter, Phoenix Robinson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Connie Sue Bowling.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26th 2019 at Meridian Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5-6. The service begins at 6.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019