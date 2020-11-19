1/1
Kimmel Anderson Sr.
1948 - 2020
Kimmel Anderson Sr.

Knoxville - Kimmel Dwight Anderson Sr., age 72, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Kimmel was born in Knoxville on August 21, 1948 to John Anderson and Mildred Dyer Anderson.

Kimmel was a chef by trade for 60 years, starting his career at age 12 and working in numerous Knoxville area locations. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Donnie and David Anderson; sister, Sandra Shelton and his son, Kimmel Anderson Jr.

Kimmel is survived by his wife Joy Anderson; his son Scott Anderson; daughters Linsay Gregg (Timmy) and Deborah Witenbarger and his grandchildren: Gabriel, Brittney and Anthony. He is also survived by his sister Teresa Underwood as well as several nieces and nephews and special friends. The family wishes a special thanks to the staff at Thompson Cancer Center for the loving care they provided.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. The family will have a private graveside service. The family requests that those who attend the visitation please wear a mask due to the Covid pandemic.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
