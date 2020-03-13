|
King Glenn Larry Brown
Lenoir City - King Glenn Larry Brown age 3 of Lenoir City went to be with Jesus on March 11, 2020. King attended Lenoir City Church of Christ. He was a very loving boy, beautiful, charismatic and intelligent. King had a royal persona and was loved by everyone. He was a daddy's boy. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillie Mae Fields and Glenn Larry Brown Sr. Survived by his father, Glenn Larry Brown, Jr.; mother, Melani Brown; grandmother, Ms. J. (Nonny) Williams; grandfather, Philip A. Steinmetz; favorite uncle, Philip A. Steinmetz II; brothers, Trentin Douglas, Cyle Douglas, Deshaun Brown, and Zyion Lamar; sister, Zeniya Lamar and Vera Hammond; aunts, Lori Collins, Arteasia Brown, along with many more aunts, uncles, cousins. Private services will be held at a later date. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
