Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for King Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

King Glenn Larry Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
King Glenn Larry Brown Obituary
King Glenn Larry Brown

Lenoir City - King Glenn Larry Brown age 3 of Lenoir City went to be with Jesus on March 11, 2020. King attended Lenoir City Church of Christ. He was a very loving boy, beautiful, charismatic and intelligent. King had a royal persona and was loved by everyone. He was a daddy's boy. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillie Mae Fields and Glenn Larry Brown Sr. Survived by his father, Glenn Larry Brown, Jr.; mother, Melani Brown; grandmother, Ms. J. (Nonny) Williams; grandfather, Philip A. Steinmetz; favorite uncle, Philip A. Steinmetz II; brothers, Trentin Douglas, Cyle Douglas, Deshaun Brown, and Zyion Lamar; sister, Zeniya Lamar and Vera Hammond; aunts, Lori Collins, Arteasia Brown, along with many more aunts, uncles, cousins. Private services will be held at a later date. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of King's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -