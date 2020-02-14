Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Kirsten Hensley Obituary
Kirsten Hensley

Andersonville - Kirsten Karen Hensley, age 76 of Andersonville passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1943 to the late Hans and Anna Schubert in Bonn, Germany. Kirsten was a loving mother, grandmother and best friend to many. She loved listening to Rock & Roll music, dancing and spending time with her loved ones, who will miss her forever. In addition to her parents, Kirsten is preceded in death by husband, Harold Brenton Hensley Sr.; sons, Harold Brenton Hensley Jr. and James Warren Ezell.

Survived by:

Children: Karen Kay Eno of West Memphis, AR, Joan Graham of Andersonville, Lucille Bayless and husband Mike of Andersonville, Debra Ridenour of Andersonville, Tammy Lay and Tim Ladd of Andersonville, Rachel Hiyama and Leon Everett of Andersonville

Granddaughter: Kristin Eno of Marion

A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and host of other family and friends

Special thanks to UT Hospice, Jamie, Delana and Mary, for their wonderful support and care.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow. Kirsten's graveside will follow at Red Hill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
