Konatae Abdul GloverKnoxville - Konatae Abdul Glover departed this life, November 12, 2020.He was born October 4, 1991 to N'Kenge Willis and John Linzy.Graduate of Grainger County High School.Preceded in death by grandfathers, John Jones and Charles Glover Jr.; aunt, Brenda LinzySurvived by devoted companion, Samatha Tapp; mother, N'Kenge Willis;father, John Linzy; step-fathers, Ernest Willis and Derrick Williams; devoted grandparents, Clyde and Lorraine Mize, and Charlene Linzy; brothers, Howard and Jalen Glover, John Hughes, and Tequan Ellis; sister, Keona Ellis; uncles, Charles Glover III and Jimmy Linzy; aunts, Letha (Julius) Debro and Josephine Linzy, and a host of other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.Final arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.