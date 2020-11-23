1/1
Konatae Abdul Glover
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Konatae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Konatae Abdul Glover

Knoxville - Konatae Abdul Glover departed this life, November 12, 2020.

He was born October 4, 1991 to N'Kenge Willis and John Linzy.

Graduate of Grainger County High School.

Preceded in death by grandfathers, John Jones and Charles Glover Jr.; aunt, Brenda Linzy

Survived by devoted companion, Samatha Tapp; mother, N'Kenge Willis;father, John Linzy; step-fathers, Ernest Willis and Derrick Williams; devoted grandparents, Clyde and Lorraine Mize, and Charlene Linzy; brothers, Howard and Jalen Glover, John Hughes, and Tequan Ellis; sister, Keona Ellis; uncles, Charles Glover III and Jimmy Linzy; aunts, Letha (Julius) Debro and Josephine Linzy, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Final arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved