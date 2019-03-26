Services
Kris Lane
Kris Nolan Lane

Knoxville, TN

Kris Nolan Lane, age 43, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019. Kris worked at First Farragut United Methodist Church and owned Lane's Services. He was an avid Vol fan and antique car and truck enthusiast. Kris was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Carolyn Lane; sister, Yvonne Bush; brother, Clayton Lane. He is survived by loving and devoted wife of 15 years, Nicole Lane; daughter, Kayla Stinson; fur baby Bentley; sister, Danita Davis; 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean and Angie Lane and Brent and Melissa Lane; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm at First Farragut United Methodist Church, with Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev Don Thomas officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, for prayer and go in procession for a 11:00 am graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
