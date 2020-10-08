Rev. Krista Loy, RN



Knoxville - Rev. Krista Dawn Loy, RN of 2018 Silver Brook Dr, Knoxville TN 37923



Passed away after a long battle with Devic's Disease (NMO) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). On October 1st, 2020 at approximately 3:20 AM.



She is survived by her fiance' Nicholas Florentine, Her mother Janice Loy, her brother Jason Loy and his wife Stacey and two nephews Nathanial and Benjamin.



Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 will be preparing her for cremation and interment.



She will be laid to rest next to her father David Loy at Edge Wood Cemetery, 860 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919.



Krista was a Hospice nurse for 9 years at Covenant Health and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice. She became an Inter Faith Minister in order to administer grief counseling to her patient's families, conduct weddings and be a better spiritual leader. Krista was a Reiki Master and Animal Reiki Healer that volunteered at Young-Williams Animal Center. She was also a Holistic Healer specializing in Essential Oil Therapy.



A Memorial Service will be held at: Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), 11800 US-11 East, Lenoir City, TN 37772, Saturday October 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM.



Please bring a portable chair and if you wish to say something about how she touched your life please notify Nick Florentine. We are asking that in lieu of flowers please bring a donation to be given to STAR. If you are bringing a cash donation please put it in an envelope with your name on it.









