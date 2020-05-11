|
|
Krista Walker
Knoxville - Krista LaShay Walker, age 27 of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Krista was born September 11, 1992 and was preceded in death by her father Robert L. Horner. She is survived by her mother Willie Sandra Branum, biological mother Nellie Sharp, sons Elijah Bailey, Connor Roberts, Braelynn Collins, and her daughter KayLee Roberts; also surviving her are her brothers Richard L. Conner, Stephen L. Conner, William C. Conner, Robert Sharp, James Sharp, sisters Michelle Birchfield, Elizabeth Walker and Misty Hawkins, as well as grandmother Mary Branam and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Cremation arrangements by Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel. www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020