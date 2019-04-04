Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Kristan Marie Howerton


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristan Marie Howerton Obituary
Kristan Marie Howerton

Knoxville , TN

Kristan Marie (Kris) Howerton, age 38 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was a loving & caring mother and her children were the center of her universe. Kristan was a very artistic person with the soul of a free-spirited

unicorn. She worked as a LPN,

tattoo apprentice, and volunteered at the RAM clinic. She is survived by husband Ben Howerton; children Amber (Chance) Buhl, Haley Howerton, and Aiden Howerton; mother Pamela Lawson (life partner Allen Henegar); father Rick Lawson; sisters Stephanie (Phil) Minshew (Lacey, WA) and Lauren (Kevin) Woods (Smyrna, TN); Steve and Debbie Howerton; grandmother Jean Lawson; aunts and uncles Gail & Richard Jones; Danny Bozena Lawson; and

several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home with a Rosary service to follow at 6:30 p.m. In Lieu of

flowers, please donate to Kris' favorite charity: RAM or the Pediatric Intensive Care at Children's Hospital. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
