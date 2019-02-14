|
Kristi Canan Bailes
Knoxville, TN
Kristi Canan Bailes, 51, passed away February 9, 2019, at home in Knoxville, TN. Born March 2, 1967, in Hartford City, IN, Kristi was the first born of four siblings: three born to Thomas G. Canan and Joy Catron Canan and one sibling later born to Thomas G. Canan and Lynne C. Canan. Kristi graduated from Farragut High School in Knoxville, TN in 1985. In 1989, Kristi graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN with a B.A. in Elementary Education. While at UT she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Married to Shawn R. Bailes in 1989 where their marriage has stayed strong for over 29 years. They moved to Chattanooga, TN in 1989 where she taught third grade at Big Ridge Elementary and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. In 1995 Kristi and Shawn returned to Knoxville and Kristi began teaching at Ridgedale Elementary. Upon the reconfiguration of Ridgedale she took a break from teaching and became a Medical Doctor recruiter for Team Health. The year 2000 brought great joy with the birth of her daughter Katie. Kristi joined Mothers of Preschoolers at Erin Presbyterian Church in 2001 and became a member of the church in 2003. The Holy Spirit called her to become an Elder at Erin where she served passionately in a variety of roles: notably on the Creative Expressions theatric ministry (CEX), as a convener of the fellowship and CEX teams, as a prominent leader of vacation bible school, as a church greater and a reader during Sunday services. Kristi also took special joy volunteering at Bluegrass Elementary when Katie attended school there. Kristi was an original. A lifelong learner and teacher, Kristi's personal interests included writing, reading, Art History, (the French Impressionists, in particular) music (both attending and performing), Theater and her faith community. Of all her callings, though, parenting Katie was the one that filled her spirit with the most profound joy. She was always dressed "en vogue"; she was a trendsetter. Kristi possessed an artistic, intellectual, graceful and loving spirit. We will miss her warm hugs, her winning smile and her sparkling personality. She made you feel like you were her best friend.
Kristi Canan Bailes is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Shawn R. Bailes, her daughter Katherine Annaliese Bailes, both of Knoxville, TN; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tim and Jo Bailes, of Knoxville, TN; brothers-in-law Neal and Greg Bailes and niece Lily Bailes, of Knoxville, TN; sister-in law Kim Wiseman of Knoxville, TN; mother Joy Catron, Knoxville, TN; father Thomas G. Canan and Uncle Mike Harter both of Knoxville, TN; aunt Trish Brown, of Crawfordsville, IN.; brother Thomas B. Canan (Anne) of Kansas City, MO; sister Kelli A. Canan, nephews Harter Crisp and Hayden Crisp all of Knoxville, TN. Brother-in-law Shane Crip, Knoxville, TN; Stepmother Lynne C. Canan of Knoxville, TN. Brother Hylton Tyler Canan of Atlanta, GA. Kristi was recently predeceased by nephew Timothy A. Bailes of Knoxville, TN. Kristi also leaves behind numerous beloved cousins and extended family members. There are many dear friends who will miss this much loved and cherished lady, including a very tight group of High School friends. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Erin Presbyterian Church 200 Lockett Rd. Knoxville, TN. 37919 Receiving at 12pm-2pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Creative Expressions (CEX) and Vacation Bible School (VBS) at Erin Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019