Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Eastwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Eastwood Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristi Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristi Renee (Delaney) Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristi Renee (Delaney) Taylor Obituary
Kristi Renee (Delaney) Taylor

Knoxville - Kristi Renee (Delaney) Taylor, age 50, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 29, 2019. Kristi was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother. She is proceeded in death by father, Gordon Delaney; husband, Mike Taylor; brother, Kevin Delaney. She is survived by mother, Wanda Delaney; children, Christopher (Carrie) Chandler, Michael (Jeniffer) Taylor, Ronnie (Makisha) Taylor, Jonathan (Brooke) Taylor; sister, Kari Crain; Niece, Harley Crain; grandchildren, Dylan and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church from 3pm to 4:30pm with funeral services to follow at 4:30pm, officiated by Rev. Mike Sledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.