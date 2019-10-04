|
Kristi Renee (Delaney) Taylor
Knoxville - Kristi Renee (Delaney) Taylor, age 50, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 29, 2019. Kristi was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother. She is proceeded in death by father, Gordon Delaney; husband, Mike Taylor; brother, Kevin Delaney. She is survived by mother, Wanda Delaney; children, Christopher (Carrie) Chandler, Michael (Jeniffer) Taylor, Ronnie (Makisha) Taylor, Jonathan (Brooke) Taylor; sister, Kari Crain; Niece, Harley Crain; grandchildren, Dylan and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church from 3pm to 4:30pm with funeral services to follow at 4:30pm, officiated by Rev. Mike Sledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019