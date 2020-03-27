|
Kristie Pankratz Ballew
Maryville - Kristie Pankratz Ballew, age 44, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was a faithful member and volunteer at Foothills Church for many years. She obtained her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Tennessee. Kristie was employed for over 20 years at Patricia Neal and Covenant Health. Kristie was a licensed clinical Social Worker and case manager at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She dearly loved her family and was the best mom her kids could have. She was a devoted wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, very active in The Steel Room, and volunteered at Blount County Animal Center. She was an entrepreneur with her husband and managed rental properties in the area for several years. She will be truly loved and missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maryann Pankratz. Survived by: Husband, Chance Ballew; Son, Max Ballew; Daughter, Chloe Ballew; Brother, Jason Pankratz & Jackie Lott; Father, Walt Pankratz; Sister-in-law, Chase Lobetti; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Pat & Kenny Ballew; Nieces and Nephews, Brody, Samuel, Ellen, Ella, Ana, Stephen, Jonathan, Isabella, and many other family and her loving pets. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Blount County Animal Center at 233 Currie Avenue Maryville, TN 37804 would be appreciated. A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
