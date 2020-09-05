1/1
Kristina Marie (Kristy) Campbell
Kristina Marie (Kristy) Campbell

Knoxville - Kristina Marie (Kristy) Campbell, 56, of Knoxville, TN passed away on September 2, 2020 after a heroic battle with the silent disease, Lupus. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 23, 1963, Kristy is a graduate of Farragut High School class of 1981 and the University of Tennessee class of 1985 where she was a member of the Pride of the Southland Band. A high school math teacher for over 25 years, her teaching career spanned over four states. She retired early from Karns High School, Knoxville, in 2010.

Extremely loyal to her husband Jerry, son Michael, and family, Kristy was an Atlanta Braves enthusiast, and was rooting for the Braves to win the 2020 Pennant.

Kristy is survived by her husband Jerry Campbell, Jr., parents Bill and Javonne Hall, son Michael Gibson, step son Gage Campbell and family, grandmother Mary Elizabeth Parker (103), aunt and uncle Janice and Lewis Kennedy, brother William David and wife Ann Hall, sister Lisa Hall and husband Mike McKee, and sister-in-law Helena and husband Ronnie Horton. Kristy will be forever remembered by her loving nieces and nephews Kristen and Drew Fairchild, Micah Reed McKee, Kennedy Horton, William Douglas, Leslie, and their daughter Hadley Ann Hall, and adopted nephew Matthew Banks; cousins Donna Kennedy and Edwin Kennedy.

Kristy's heroic battle with Lupus inspired all who interacted with her. Not letting the disease define her, Kristy was positive, giving, loving and fierce. We celebrate her as she lives on in joy with her heavenly Father and Lord, Jesus Christ.

Receiving of Friends will be held Monday, September 7, 5-7 P.M. at Rose Mortuary, 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 1:30 P.M. at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 S. Northshore Drive with a Graveside burial following, 3 P.M. at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 West Adair Drive.

In lieu of flowers, Kristy and her family ask you to send contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America at Lupus.org to fight this cruel and silent disease.

Kristy would like to share excerpts from the Spoon Theory by Christine Miserandino:

"Once people understand the spoon theory they seem to understand me better, but I also think they live their life a little differently too…hopefully, they don't take so much for granted. I give a piece of myself, in every sense of the word when I do anything…I have become famous for saying to people jokingly that they should feel special when I spend time with them, because they have one of my 'spoons.'" Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. .






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
