Kristina WarrenKodak - Kristina Nicole Brandt Warren, age 35 passed away suddenly on August 19, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her father Ronnie Jacob Brandt and her brother Timothy William Brandt. She is survived by her husband Andy Warren and her children Haley Brandt, Adrianna Warren and Kingston Warren, her mother Betty Gibson, her sister Melissa Phillips and her brother Anthony Brandt (Liza) and many nieces nephews aunts and uncles and cousins.Kristina was born on February 16, 1985 in Petersburg Virginia. She moved to Tennessee in 1992 with her family and has lived here since. She graduated from Jefferson county high school and was employed with action Antique Barn in Sevierville.Kristina was loved by her children very much. She was a kind and caring person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private celebration of life was held at the home of her brother and sister in law on August 23, 2020.