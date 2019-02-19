|
|
Kristy Key Shinlever
Knoxville, TN
Kristy Key Shinlever; of the Knoxville and Maryville area passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born July 4, 1972 and was preceded in death by her loving father, Joe D. Key Jr. Kristy was a member of Tarklin Valley Baptist Church and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 24 years, David "Rambo" Shinlever; Two sons, Christian and Jonathan Shinlever; Mother, Fannie Key, all of Knoxville; Sisters and Brothers-in-law, Kim and Randy Byrd of Rockford, and Karen and David Ott of Knoxville; A Celebration of Kristy's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Smith Chapel with Rev. Dennis Robinson and Rev. Stanley Knight officiating. Family and friends will assemble on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tarklin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery for the Interment Service with Rev. Josh Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019