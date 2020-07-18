Kurt Wickstrom
Knoxville - Kurt William Wickstrom, age 38, of Knoxville, TN, born in Canton, OH, died in a tragic car accident Wednesday July 15, 2020. Graduate of Gibbs High School, Kurt followed his passion and spent 18 years coaching tumbling, gymnastics & cheerleading and more recently utilizing his skills as a craftsman. As a gifted singer-songwriter, he shared his talents all around Knoxville. Kurt also loved boating, fishing and nature. His carefree spirit, comical sense of humor, and huge heart impacted so many lives.
Preceded in death by his father, Jack Wickstrom; grandparents, Leonard and Margaret Wickstrom, grandfather, Ed Bley and uncles James & David Bley. He is survived by his loving mother, Susan Wickstrom; brother, Eric and wife Shayna Wickstrom; niece and nephew, Adelie and Taylor; grandmother, Norma Jean Bley; aunt, Amy Bley Stephenson; uncle, Larry Wickstrom; aunt, Laura Wickstrom; cousin, Lauren Wickstrom. A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for Saturday, July 25, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please refer to www.berrylynnhurst.com
for updates related to the planned service. In lieu of flowers, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kurt-wickstrom
