Kyle Clayton Weaver, Sr.
Knnoxville, TN
Kyle Clayton Weaver, Sr., passed away February 21, 2019 in Knoxville, surrounded by his loving family just one week after exchanging Valentines greetings with his beloved wife of 68 years, Dana. Kyle's greatest joys in life were his wife, his family, building homes for first-time home buyers, and hiking and fishing in the mountains and streams of Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia. Kyle attended Young High School and finished his GED later in life. He emphasized the importance of education to all of his seven children. Kyle mentored his sons and was happy to have each of them working with him in the business at least for part of their working lives. He influenced many others, especially in his years serving in the Home Builder's Association of Greater Knoxville. He helped start the Sevierville, Tennessee, and Maryville, Tennessee chapters of the Home Builder's Association. In 1989 he was president of the HBAGK, the same year he won Knoxville's Builder of the Year award. He also served several years as an officer of the organization, and went to Nashville many times on behalf of the industry to work with legislative committees. Kyle won multiple awards with the HBA organizations and was most proud of receiving multiple Spike awards for recruiting new members. While president in 1989, he helped lead the new partnership with Habitat for Humanity, completing their first build in March of 1989. He also helped start a mentorship and apprentice program for the Knoxville chapter. Kyle loved the mountains and shared his joy of hiking with all his children, from carrying them up mountains as babies into many years hiking together as adults. He taught them to respect nature and to experience the deep joy of connecting with Creation and each other. They hiked, camped, and fished together throughout their lives. He also volunteered multiple times when rescue efforts were made on behalf of lost hikers. Kyle loved his big family, but was abundantly thankful for the countless days of love and sacrifice made by his wife, Dana, especially in the years of his illness. He was blessed to have many dear friends throughout life and was a person who quietly helped others in their time of need. Kyle was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Etha Weaver, and step-mother Elizabeth Weaver, sisters Marilyn Thompson, and Wanda Wade; step-sister Beatrice Smith; brothers Clarence, Leslan, Bobby, and Kenny. He is survived by wife Dana Frances Pickens Weaver, children Clayton (Melinda), Kenny (Jo), Stanley, Jeffrey (Kim), David (Missy), Beverly (David) McLemore, and Kelly (Jeff) Rusk; sister and brother-in-law Sue and Raymond Dunlap; grandchildren Valerie (Rex) Richardson, KC (Julianne) Weaver, III, Jeffrey (Serena) Weaver II, Kensie Weaver, Derek Weaver, Jesse (Kayla) Weaver, Olivia (Wesley) Childress, Tommy Weaver, Mattea McLemore, Alicia McLemore, Bronwyn (Stephen) Blodgett, Dylan Hayes, and Kaitlyn Hayes; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be conducted at Berry Highland South (formerly Holly Hills) in South Knoxville; Pastor Dana Fachman officiating. Receiving friends on Monday, February 25, 5 to 7, with service to follow at 7 p.m. Interment Tuesday, February 26, 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019