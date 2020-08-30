Kyle Junior
Gentry - Kyle Junior Gentry - 76 of Maynardville, passed away August 29, 2020. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Kyle loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and his church.
He is preceded in death by parents, Tilman and Ruth Gentry; and sister, Kathy Hayes. Kyle is survived by wife of 33 years, Betty Gentry; children, Angie (Steve) Longley, Kevin Gentry, Greg (Robin) Gentry, Kristi (James) Burbage, Brandy (Kirt) Walker and Tonya (Daniel) Henry; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Laverne and Judy; brother, General; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Allen Giles, Reverend Keith Marcum and Reverend Mike Keck officiating. Friends will meet Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Gentry Cemetery, 630 Big Ridge Park Road for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Military Honors will be conducted by Tri-County Honor Guard. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Kyle Gentry. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net