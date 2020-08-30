1/1
Kyle Junior
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle Junior

Gentry - Kyle Junior Gentry - 76 of Maynardville, passed away August 29, 2020. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Kyle loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and his church.

He is preceded in death by parents, Tilman and Ruth Gentry; and sister, Kathy Hayes. Kyle is survived by wife of 33 years, Betty Gentry; children, Angie (Steve) Longley, Kevin Gentry, Greg (Robin) Gentry, Kristi (James) Burbage, Brandy (Kirt) Walker and Tonya (Daniel) Henry; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Laverne and Judy; brother, General; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Allen Giles, Reverend Keith Marcum and Reverend Mike Keck officiating. Friends will meet Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Gentry Cemetery, 630 Big Ridge Park Road for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Military Honors will be conducted by Tri-County Honor Guard. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Kyle Gentry. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved