|
|
Kyle Luttrell
Knoxville - Kyle W. Luttrell - of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 77. He retired from KUB after 35 years of service and was a lifelong member of St. Paul East United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Burl and Katherine Luttrell. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Pat; sons, Phil Luttrell and wife Melissa, and Joey Luttrell; daughter, Angie Maples and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Christian Luttrell, Dwayne Maples; sister-in-law, Carolyn Richardson; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Thursday at Caledonia Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Russ Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul East United Methodist Church or the Holston Children's Home. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019