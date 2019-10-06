|
West Palm Beach - Kyle Joseph Matthews, 29, West Palm Beach, FL resident, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on September 25, 2019. Kyle was born on January 17, 1990 to Leslie and Doug Matthews. Kyle's positive outlook on life brought love and laughter to everyone who knew him. At a very early age, he found that he had a passion for music and went on to become extremely talented on the guitar, but it didn't just stop there. He did everything from writing and playing the music to recording and producing it himself. Growing up in Knoxville he was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed summer swimming on the Knoxville Racquet Club Team. He moved to Florida from Knoxville in 2011 to create a beautiful life with many loyal friends. Kyle is survived by his parents, Leslie and Doug Matthews; sister, Caroline Matthews; brother, Crosby Matthews; and the love of his life, Sabrina Nichols. Services will be held at Second Presbyterian Church on October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Joy of Music School (joyofmusicschool.org). Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
