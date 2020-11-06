L. C. Terry
Loudon - L. C. Terry, age 85 of Loudon passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. L. C. was retired from the K-25 Plant in Oak Ridge where he was a truck driver. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Loudon. L. C. enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brown Lee Terry and Dessie Mae Terry; brothers, Lee, Vernon and James Terry, infant brother, Durie Edison Terry, and sister, Alice Faye Hughes. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice Terry; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Chahui Terry; grandson, Jason Lee Terry; great-great grandchildren, Jace Lee Terry and Amara Elizabeth Terry; siblings, Charles D. Terry, Estelle White, Clara Lemons and Willie Jean Brown; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at Click Funeral Home by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7th and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 4 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
