L. C. Terry
L. C. Terry

Loudon - L. C. Terry, age 85 of Loudon passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. L. C. was retired from the K-25 Plant in Oak Ridge where he was a truck driver. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Loudon. L. C. enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brown Lee Terry and Dessie Mae Terry; brothers, Lee, Vernon and James Terry, infant brother, Durie Edison Terry, and sister, Alice Faye Hughes. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice Terry; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Chahui Terry; grandson, Jason Lee Terry; great-great grandchildren, Jace Lee Terry and Amara Elizabeth Terry; siblings, Charles D. Terry, Estelle White, Clara Lemons and Willie Jean Brown; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at Click Funeral Home by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7th and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 4 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com








Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
