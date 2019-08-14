|
L. D. Monroe
Maynardville - L. D. Monroe - age 87 of Maynardville, passed away August 12, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a longtime member and former deacon of First Baptist Church of Maynardville. L. D. was retired from South Central Bell and from Union County Schools as a school bus driver.
He is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Vada Monroe; son, Kenny Monroe; and brother, C. P. Monroe. L. D. is survived by his wife, Mildred; daughter, Linda (Gary) Kitts; sons, Calvin and John R. (Denise) Monroe; daughter-in-law, Sue Monroe; grandchildren, Laura (Richard) Jones, Melanie (Chris) Maples, Bryan and Keith (Misty) Monroe; sister, Evelyn Johnson; several great grandchildren; and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Corey Carroll officiating. Friends and family will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 to go in procession to Nave Hill Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of L. D. Monroe. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019