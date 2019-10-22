|
L. V. Ward
Lenoir City -
L.V. Ward - age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. L. V. was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City and Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F & AM. L. V. and his late wife, Barbara were owners of Superior School Services for 13 years. He was a Case knife dealer and collector. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Garner Ward; son, Bobby Lester; parents, Clarence and Eurie Ward. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Larry Rollins; daughter-in-law, Kelly Lester Forsythe; grandchildren: Jennifer Rollins Thornton, Paige Presley, Bryan Rollins and Bobby Lester; great-grandchildren: Andy and Quillen Thornton, Everett Lusby, Lilly and Clara Rollins; siblings: Phyllis King, Lynda Doyle, Brenda Pershing and Kyle Ward; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Friday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 2 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or East Tn. Children's Hospital, P O Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
