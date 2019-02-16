|
|
Lacy Moody Scott
Rutledge, TN
Lacy Moody Scott - age 28, of Rutledge passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. In August of 2015 while suffering and recovering from a stroke, at Island Home Rehabilitation Center, the ladies class from New Freedom Baptist Church brought her a sunshine basket and the spirit of God followed them. Lacy received her Lord and Savior in that place and gained her ticket home. On November 2, 2018 she married the love of her life Ryan Scott. She was also a warrior for the MS society. In her kindness she would have given you anything she had. She was called "La La" by a special 5-year-old named Braden Cole. She dearly loved all the little children who also called her "La La". She was a member of God's Little Mission Baptist Church and a hairdresser. Preceded in death by her father, Benny Moody; grandmothers, Granny Evelyn Collins, Mamaw Mae Moody, and Nannie Josephine Pitts. Survived by her husband, Ryan Scott; mom and dad, Darcy and Shawn Smith; brother, Ryan (Angie) Moody; stepbrother, Daniel (Jesslyn) Smith; and stepsister, Rebecca (Robert) Blevins. The family will receive friends Monday, February 18, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Thurman Dyke and Rev. Lee Wayne Grubb. Singers Crystal Shelton, Mark Troutt, and Jill Heatherly. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home at 9:30 AM to go in procession to Rutledge Pike Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM
interment. Serving as pallbearers Raymond Troutt, Ryan Moody, Jary Pitts, Daniel Smith, Josh Coffman, and Dustin Moody. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019