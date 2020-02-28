|
|
Lakeysha Sheree Tuggle passed away a little before dawn on February 25, 2020. She was born August 28, 1984 to her loving parents Gregory Jerome Tuggle and Brenda Sheree Perry Tuggle in Knoxville, TN. She graduated from Sevier County High School. Lakeysha was a member of Goodes Temple A.M.E Zion Church where she was baptized at an early age.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Earl and Maude Perry, Ello and Maxcine Tuggle and two uncles, Alvino Gillette and Alfred Perry.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two beautiful children, Antione DeShay Humphrey and Brooklyn Louise Carter Tuggle; devoted parents, Gregory and Brenda Tuggle; brother, Marcus Jerome (Tiffany) Tuggle; nephews, Jaiden and Braiden Tuggle; five aunts, Juanita (John) Townsend of Hazel Green, AL, Alfreda Martin, Carolyn Westmoreland, Glenda Brown, all of Pulaski, TN and Jackie Muhammad of Knoxville, TN; two uncles, Eugene and George (Jean) Perry of Pulaski, TN and several cousins.
Sunday, March 1, 2020, the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Goodes Temple AME Zion Church, 476 Old Dandridge Pike, Strawberry Plains, TN. Reverend James Woody officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Children's Hospital in "Memory of Lakeysha Tuggle" at Children's Hospital Development Department, P.O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020