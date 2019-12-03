Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
LaKynn Renee Bullard

LaKynn Renee Bullard Obituary
LaKynn Renee Bullard

LaKynn Renee Bullard, born to the union of Larry Bullard and Kourtney Brown and departed this life, November 28, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Renee Brown Davis; sister, Cyrus Bullard and uncle, Ronnie "Milo" Johnson.

Survived by grandfather, Ronnie Davis; grandmother and grandfather, Debbie Love and Larry Bullard; great grandmother, Rosa Farmer; a host of brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles.

Family will receive friends, 4:30-5:00 p.m. Friday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 5:00 p.m., Elder Joe Maddox, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
