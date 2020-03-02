|
Lamar Edwards
Knoxville - Lamar Swader Edwards, age 91 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He retired after more than 40 years service as an Engineering manager with AT&T and Powell Phone companies in the Knoxville area. He served as a distinguished President of the Pioneers Club. Lamar was a devoted husband to his wife, Jean, of 70 years and loving father and caregiver to his family. In retirement, he continued community service as a Deacon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Trustee Chairman of the Mt. Olive Cemetery, volunteer with the Kidney foundation, a prominent contractor and home builder in South Knoxville. Lamar is preceded in death by his parents, Miles Lamar Edwards and Lela Swader Edwards of Knoxville; sisters, Marilyn Edwards Roach and Janet Edwards King. Survived by wife Ruby Jean Henry Edwards and children; Michael L. Edwards and wife Kathy (Charleston, SC), Pamela W. Harrison and husband Kevin Winn(Bluffton, SC), and Melissa K. Edwards (Knoxville); grandchildren: Erin E. Pruitt and husband David (Greenville, SC), Lindsey E. Edwards (Kensington, MD), Michelle E. Burke and husband Bryan (Denver, CO), Melinda W. Hunt and husband, Brian (Columbia, SC), Peter E. Hogan (Charleston, SC), Katherine C. Hogan (Charleston, SC); great grandchildren: Xan A. Hunt, William Gunter, Henry R. Pruitt, Elliot E. Pruitt, Anna D. Pruitt, Connor J. Burke; neice, Sharon B. Hazlewood and husband Max (Maryville, TN); children Rob and Ben Hazlewood; nephew, Mark Roach and wife Diane (Maryville, TN); children Heather and Arielle Thompson, Sara Roach; nephew Louis King and wife Georgeanne (Memphis, TN); children Hope King and Virginia Pleasants; nephew Eddie King and wife Cathy (El Cajon, CA); child Christine; numerous dear members of Church family, dear friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, with service to follow at 7:00pm officiated by Rev. Kirby Ownby. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Dr. Knoxville, Friday, March 6, 2020 for an 11:00am Interment Service. Full military honors will be provided by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020