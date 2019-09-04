|
|
Lana McMullen
Powell - Lana Sue McMullen, age 71, of Powell, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was a member of Powell United Methodist Church where she was active with the PathFinders and Preacher Bob's Ministry. She was retired from J.C. Penney and President of Noweta Garden Club in Powell. Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Amos Powell; brother, Joseph Powell. Survived by husband of 53 years, Kenneth McMullen; daughters, Melinda Sharp and Husband Terry, and Carrie Robertson; grandchildren, Jacob Sharp, Cooper Sharp, and Avery Robertson; brother, John Powell and wife Tina; nieces, Kirby Roads and Samantha Buehler. Special thanks to Tammy, Jeff, and Ricki Stevenson and the Keswick Coffee Club for their love and support. The family will receive friends 11 am - 1 pm Friday at Powell United Methodist Church the funeral service to follow, Pastor Brad Hyde will officiate. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019