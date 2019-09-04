Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Powell United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lana McMullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana McMullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lana McMullen Obituary
Lana McMullen

Powell - Lana Sue McMullen, age 71, of Powell, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was a member of Powell United Methodist Church where she was active with the PathFinders and Preacher Bob's Ministry. She was retired from J.C. Penney and President of Noweta Garden Club in Powell. Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Amos Powell; brother, Joseph Powell. Survived by husband of 53 years, Kenneth McMullen; daughters, Melinda Sharp and Husband Terry, and Carrie Robertson; grandchildren, Jacob Sharp, Cooper Sharp, and Avery Robertson; brother, John Powell and wife Tina; nieces, Kirby Roads and Samantha Buehler. Special thanks to Tammy, Jeff, and Ricki Stevenson and the Keswick Coffee Club for their love and support. The family will receive friends 11 am - 1 pm Friday at Powell United Methodist Church the funeral service to follow, Pastor Brad Hyde will officiate. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now