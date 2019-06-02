|
Lance Hogelin
Knoxville - Lance Hogelin, born September 5, 1950, passed away May 28, 2019. He served in the U.S Army and left as a Chief Warren Officer 2. He worked for the FDIC and NCUA and retired from the State of Tennessee as a credit union examiner. He loved aircraft, new age spirituality, cruising Knoxville on summer evenings, cleaning and organizing, modern technology, new recipes, Georgia Football, and his family. He and his family were sad to part ways in this life, but they know they've spent many previous lives together and will spend many more.
Preceded in death by his mother and father Agnes and Richard Hogelin, half-brother Joe Rogers, granddaughter Kailey Hogelin, and mother-in-law Juanita Swift. Survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeannie Hogelin, children Laura (Stuart Hamm) Hogelin, Alec (Stephanie Kirby) Hogelin, brothers Gary (Phyllis) Hogelin and Mike (Julene) Hogelin, grandchildren Elora Sunden, Evan Hogelin, and Mila Hamm, several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Monday, June 3, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with memorial service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet 11:15am Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30am inurnment. Military honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
Please leave online condolences at
www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 2 to June 3, 2019
