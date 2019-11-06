|
Lance J. Mezga
Knoxville - Lance J. Mezga, age 70, of Knoxville passed away Sunday afternoon, November 3 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Lance was retired from ORNL after over thirty years of service. Lance loved to travel, was an avid Alabama fan, a history buff and outdoorsman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Lance is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mezga.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ernestine Mezga; daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Greg Palmer of Lenoir City, Leah and Andrew Combs of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren, Carter and Parker Combs; mother, Leona Mezga of Cleveland, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Betty Mezga of Okemos, Michigan; nieces, Lisa, Kelly and Marin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
A reception will follow in the Milestones Event Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019