Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Lance J. Mezga

Lance J. Mezga Obituary
Lance J. Mezga

Knoxville - Lance J. Mezga, age 70, of Knoxville passed away Sunday afternoon, November 3 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Lance was retired from ORNL after over thirty years of service. Lance loved to travel, was an avid Alabama fan, a history buff and outdoorsman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Lance is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mezga.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ernestine Mezga; daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Greg Palmer of Lenoir City, Leah and Andrew Combs of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren, Carter and Parker Combs; mother, Leona Mezga of Cleveland, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Betty Mezga of Okemos, Michigan; nieces, Lisa, Kelly and Marin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.

A reception will follow in the Milestones Event Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
