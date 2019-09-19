|
Lance Linkes Finley
Knoxville - On Monday, September 16, Lance Linkes Finley, loving son, brother, father of two children, and grandfather to 4 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 63. He was his mother's "heart," he rolled out of this life and stepped into a new life. Lance was born on August 20, 1956 in Knoxville, TN to Orville A. and Gypsy Dawn (Holloway) Finley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Walter and Ruth Holloway, George and Virgie Finley, and his father Orville. He was an honor recruit in the Navy when he was 21 years old. He was a charter member of West Haven Baptist Church and will be remembered for his charismatic personality and his love for everyone. He was known for being mischievous, his quick wit, his infectious smile, his crazy sense of humor, his kind and compassionate spirit, and he always knew how to keep us on our toes. We are all lost without him.
He is survived by his mother Gypsy, brother Brooks, children Lancia Dawn Carter (Lee), Brittany Morgan Russell (Zachary), grandchildren Kailyn Braden, Zachary Jr., Zariah, and Paisley Dawn, niece Brookelin, cousin Vaughn (Stephanie), Uncle Eddie (Gail), his notorious partner in crime Aunt Sunny, Best Friend Bill Luther, and an extensive amount of family and friends. Lance never met a stranger that he did not consider a friend and thought of many friends as his family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 21st, at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, 405 Black Oak Dr, Knoxville, TN 37912. Receiving of friends starting at 5:00pm with celebration of life at 6:30pm and reception following in the fellowship hall.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019