Lanis V. Pullum
Oak Ridge, TN
Lanis Pullum, age 86, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 4, 1932 in Sparta Tennessee. Lanis is survived by his wife, Deloris Tate Pullum; children, Laura (Jan) Pullum, Lydia (Keith) Palmer, Leslie (Charles) Pullum-Hillis and Andrew Pullum; grandchildren, Ashlyn McFarlane, Courtney Kleinebreil, Eden and Ethan Hatmaker and River Pullum and great granddaughter, Taytum. Per his request, he will be cremated and a private service will be held. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019