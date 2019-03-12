Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Lanis Pullum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lanis V. Pullum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lanis V. Pullum Obituary
Lanis V. Pullum

Oak Ridge, TN

Lanis Pullum, age 86, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 4, 1932 in Sparta Tennessee. Lanis is survived by his wife, Deloris Tate Pullum; children, Laura (Jan) Pullum, Lydia (Keith) Palmer, Leslie (Charles) Pullum-Hillis and Andrew Pullum; grandchildren, Ashlyn McFarlane, Courtney Kleinebreil, Eden and Ethan Hatmaker and River Pullum and great granddaughter, Taytum. Per his request, he will be cremated and a private service will be held. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now