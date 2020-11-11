LaQuilla Margaret Ann Forbes
LaQuilla Margaret Ann Forbes was born on October 20, 1978 to Mamie L. Forbes and Virgil Minefield, Sr. She departed this life on November 6, 2020 due to kidney failure.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse, and Margaret Forbes; uncles, Glen and Ernest Forbes, Ken and Sed Minefield; cousins, Tashawn and Zykiese Forbes and Derrick Perry, Jr.
Left to cherish her precious memory, her loving and devoted mother, Mamie L. Forbes; father, Virgil Minefield, Sr.; brothers, Markius Forbes and Virgil Minefield, Jr.; sisters, Meagan Jackson and Rashawnda Llerna; nieces, Neveah and Kaydence Forbes; nephew, Tristan Llerna; grandmother, Carolyn Walls; uncles, Walter, Jesse, Frank and Leon Forbes; aunts, Marie, Ada and Bobbie Jean Forbes and Rena Perry; a host of cousins too numerous to name; devoted friends, Tamora Davis, David Hill, Jr. and John Overall.
A special thank you to John Sevier Dialysis Clinic, Tennova Turkey Creek, CAC bus driver, Latasha Johnson, and Attorney Mary Holland of Holland Law Office.
Friday, November 13, 2020, a public walkthrough 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the morning of the walkthrough. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com