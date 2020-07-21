Larita Myers
Corryton - Rita Joy Myers, age 74 of Corryton, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was devoted to her family and loved them all dearly. She enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens, taking long walks, caring for and playing with her pets. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. Rita never met a stranger and had a passion for serving others.
Larita is preceded in death by husband, Richard Ray Myers and husband of her youth, Stephen Jerrell Langston; parents, James Bradley Evans and Urcle Alberta Pickle Evans and sister and brother in law, Judith and Randy Cole.
Survived by daughters, Shelly (Ricky) Susong, Melissa Langston (John) Spry, Suzette (David) Jones, Sherri (Mike) Whitley; sister, Mescal (Bob) McKitrick; grandchildren, Jake and Jared (Brandy) Tharp, Jonathan "JonPaul" Hampton, Justin, Nathan, Brandon (Baleigh) and Lia Jones, Tia Jones (Raul) Herrera, Bo (Lauryn), Brant (Cassie) and Blake (Tori) Whitley, Rick Susong, John Ricci, Kari (Johnathon) Jefferson; great grandchildren, Cooper Tharp, Cooper Jones, Isaiah Herrera, Aubrey and Deacon Whitley, Colby Whitley and Cason Whitley, Adilyn Kate Jefferson; cherished nieces, Melody Vasquez and Amy Laine; nieces and nephew, Jan, Jami and Daniel Moss. She also leaves behind special friend, Charles Hancock.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. with a service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet Friday, July 24, 2020, 2:00pm for a Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berrylynnhurstfuneralhome.com