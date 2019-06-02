Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
1601 Dandridge Avenue
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
1601 Dandridge Avenue
Larkesha Coffee

Larkesha Coffee Obituary
Larkesha Coffee

Knoxville - Larkesha Hill Coffee, age 43, went home to be with her heavenly Father on May 21, 2019. She was a no-nonsense, fun-loving person who was full of life. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was an active member at Mount Olive Baptist Church where she worked with several of the youth ministries.

She graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications/Public Relations. She worked at the University of Tennessee Veterinary College in Knoxville as an Accounting Specialist.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larkin Hill, Jr.; mother, Fannie Francis Hill; uncles: Christopher Hill, Jeffery Hill, Richard Francis, Howard Francis, and Ronnie Francis; aunts: Sheilda Coward and Sandra Huff; and, grandparents: Alma and Larkin Hill, Sr., and Lois and Issac Francis.

She leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories with her daughter, Sierra Coffee; twin sister, Felecia (Brandan) Sharp; nephews, Bradan Sharp and Chance Sharp; great-aunt, Jenny Cornelius; great-uncle, Ferman Twitty; aunts: ViAnn (John) Rogers, Mary Francis, Emma Francis, Connie Francis, and Martha Francis; uncles: Darren Francis, Paul Hill, Frank (Cora) Hill, and Greg Hill. There are also a host of special and dear cousins, extended family, friends, coworkers, and beloved sorority sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., that will truly miss her infectious laughter, kindness, and thoughtfulness.

The family will assemble on June 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM at 216 Carta Road to proceed to the church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2-3 pm at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 Dandridge Avenue, with the Celebration of Life Service to immediately follow with Pastor Jesse L. Williams officiating.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Ms. Coffee's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and

www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 2 to June 7, 2019
