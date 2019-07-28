|
|
Dr. Larry Alan Russell
Knoxville - Dr. Larry Alan Russell, our loving husband, father, papa, and brother, passed away on July 23, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Vivian Russell, of Rockwood, TN.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Brenda Payne Russell; sons, John (Crystal) Russell, Logan Russell and special friend Shannon Bohnenberger; beautiful granddaughter, Victoria Grace Russell, whom he adored; brothers, Dr. Gerald (Kim) Russell, Gene (Penny) Barnard, of Ooltewah, TN; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn (Doug) Percival, Judy (Dr. Robert) Chambers; and Ron Payne. He was a special uncle to many surviving nieces, and nephews.
Many fond memories of their childhood were made together boating, camping, and snow skiing. These memories will be treasured forever. Larry graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Tennessee, Memphis with a doctorate in Pharmacy. He was with CVS Pharmacy for 25 years where he developed many friendships and truly enjoyed helping others improve their quality of life. Many friends and family supported Larry through this difficult journey with cards, visits, and especially prayers. He wanted each of you to know how much it meant to him. Larry supported his alma mater until the very end. He was an avid UT football and basketball fan. Some of his favorite memories were made attending and watching games with his family. He grew up attending Rockwood Baptist Church and has attended First Baptist
Concord for many years.
The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at the Chapel of First Baptist Concord, with a service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Osakue officiating.
Private graveside service will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mitchell Martin, of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, as well as Dr. Gary Spiegelman, Dr. Samer Hodroge, Dr. Gerald Russell, Dr. Erin Morelock, and Covenant Hospice. Many heartfelt thanks to Doug, Carolyn and nephew, Benji Percival; Dr. Robert and Judy Chambers, Kim LeSueur, Barbara and Dave Myers; and the staff of CVS South Northshore…Your kindness will forever be in our hearts.
His passing did not come easily as he fought long and hard for healing and trials that could possibly help him and others on the same journey. Larry fought the hardest battle of his life with this disease. The family feels he did not lose this battle because he has won the prize of the ever-lasting-kingdom with our Heavenly Father. His spirit, smile and love will live with us forever. Choose joy instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair…Isaiah 61:3.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M D Anderson for Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.mdanderson.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019