Larry Best
Knoxville - The Rev. Larry K. Best, age 81, died at home surrounded by family on February 10, 2020. Larry was born on September 19, 1938 in Friendsville, TN and began pastoring churches of the Holston Conference of The United Methodist Church in 1957 and served until his retirement in 2001. Since retirement, he continued to fill pulpits throughout multiple parishes as needed.
He also served as interim pastor of the Caledonia Presbyterian Church in East Knoxville on three different occasions and continued to preach there on multiple occasions.
Since retirement, he attended Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville where he served as a monthly greeter for many years, spoke to numerous Sunday School Classes and served as a committee member of Sterchi Lodge, a retreat facility owned by Church Street.
In February 2018, Larry was honored to be asked to become a member of the Church Street Ministerial Staff and do part-time visitation of home bound members and Assisted Living and Nursing Home Facilities. Additionally, he served as "Pastor on Call" on numerous days throughout the month. This 14 month Minister of Visitation became one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of his life.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Leon Best, formerly of Blount County, two brothers Lynn and Don Best and a brother-in-law, Dale Long and sister-in-law, Marsha Best. He is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Raymond Hitson, Daris Richesin and Jerry and Terry Huffstetler and by his mother and father-in-law, Fred and Elizabeth Huffstetler.
Larry is survived his wife Loretta. They were married 61 years. He is also survived by children: Michael Timothy (Tracy) Best of Knoxville, Cynthia Johnson (Tom) of Knoxville, Beverly Arwood (Russell) of Sweetwater and Mark (Anna) Best of Franklin, TN. Surviving grandchildren include: Nathan and Evan Best, Hannah (Arwood) Camp (Shawn), Eli Arwood (Selena), Morganne and Emma Kate Best. Great grandchildren include: Harper Reese Camp and Hattie Mae Camp.
Larry is also survived by sister, Brenda (Ernie) Medlin of Blount County. Also survived by sisters-in-laws, Helen Huffstetler of Blount County and Mary Alice Richesin of Philadelphia, TN., Brenda Millsaps (J.D.) of Blount County and brother-in-law, Dwight Huffstetler (Joan) of Barnesville, GA, and by numerous aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The graveside service will be at the Carpenters Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. The memorial service will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville at 4:00pm on Saturday the 15th with the Rev. Dr. Jan Buxton Wade officiating. Receiving of friends will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church Capital Campaign Fund, P. O. Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901 or to U. T. Hospice Services, 4435 Valley View Road, Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917.
