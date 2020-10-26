Larry Bowles
Knoxville - Larry Allen Bowles - age 78, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 23, 2020. Larry was a very proud West Virginian. He was raised in the town of Kimball, WV where he attended school and played football for Welch High School and graduated in 1960. He was educated at West Virginia University and ETSU, where he later taught and was involved as a Benefactor of The College of Nursing at ETSU and "The Larry A. Bowles Scholarship". Larry worked for the TB Association and later for the Tennessee Department of Public Health serving as the Director of The East Tennessee Regional Office of Public Health for many years. He was a champion and advocate for the Black Lung Association
and fought to secure funding for the organization, as well as being very active in establishing Childhood Immunization Clinics. Larry was always active in his local Methodist Church, and he loved the fellowship of his friends, football, NASCAR, mowing grass and raising German Shepherds. He will be remembered as being a little mischievous, but also an engaging conversationalist and an accomplished public speaker. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Thurman Bowles and Lura Lee Ledford Bowles; sister, Patricia Bowles Dulaney; and wives, Margaret and Florence. Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy Catron Bowles; son, Mark Bowles, MD and wife, Laurie; grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, and Brooke; and several other family members in Virginia and West Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. 865-523-4999. bridgesfuneralhome.com