Larry Britton
Knoxville - Larry Dean "Pops" Britton, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Pops, as he was known by most, was a true patriot who dedicated most of his life to serving his country. A proud Veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the Army with tours in South Korea and Germany as well and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. After retiring from active duty, his commitment to his country continued with a 24 year career in civil service at Fort Hood and Fort Campbell. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul W. Britton and mother, Willadine Coleman. Larry grew up in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and earned an Associate Degree from Central Texas College. Larry had a beaming smile that filled the room and the hearts of all who knew him—a smile that is already missed by his family and friends. His daughter Jacqueline described Pops as her hero. He loved spending time with his family, playing golf, shooting, Lionel trains and traveling. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Webb) Britton; four children, Paul Britton and Misty Ryan (Texas), Larry David Britton and wife Heather (Edmond, OK), daughter Caroline Haney-Weaver and husband Michael Weaver (Knoxville), and Jacqueline Haney and Matthew McClenahan (Knoxville). Eight grandchildren, Jordan Jones (Texas), Callen Britton (Sammamish, WA), Morgan Britton, Lainie Britton and Cole Britton (all of Edmond, OK), Peyton Weaver, Ashlee Weaver and Michael Dean Weaver (all of Knoxville). Brother, Paul "Pete" Britton and wife Jan (Michigan), sister Ina Gay Renwick (Oregon); sisters-in-law, Phyllis Luck and Robert Beasley (Athens, TN), Darlene Brock and Amos (Englewood, TN), brother-in-law Ronnie Webb and wife Norma (Athens, TN). The family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, November 17 from 4:30-6:30 pm and again on Wednesday, November 18 from 11:00-12:00 pm with the funeral service following at noon at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel officiated by Rev. Mike Meade. Interment will follow on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway with full military honors. Honorary pallbearers are: Paul Britton, Larry David Britton, Michael Weaver, Matthew McClenahan, Jordan Jones, Callen Britton, Cole Britton and Michael Dean Weaver. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a memorial donation in Larry's name to Honor Air Knoxville, PO Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912 (www.honorairknoxville.com
). Larry had the honor of attending HonorAir Flight 19 to Washington, D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and this service to America's Veterans was very dear to him. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com