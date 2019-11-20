Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bearden Banquet Hall
5806 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Larry C. Smith


1952 - 2019
Larry C. Smith Obituary
Larry C. Smith

Maryville - Larry C. Smith, 67, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was born in Toledo, OH on September 16, 1952, he earned his GED while serving in the United States military, then went on to build and service in-ground pools. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Maryanne Smith, and grandson Richard Arthur Overholt. He is survived by his wife Susie Q. Smith, sons Jesse Overholt and Richard Overholt, daughter Kimberlie Heath Adams, brothers Roger and Andy Smith, sister Donna Sine, step-mom Kathy Smith, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Larry's Life on Sunday, November 24th from 12-4pm at the Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; 865-738-0244; www.CremationByGrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
