Larry Clark
Corryton - Larry Clark, founder of Sugarbaker's Supplies, passed away suddenly on Monday.
Larry served the Knoxville community over 31 years through his business endeavors and charitable events. The Sugarbaker's man touched the heart of everyone.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Loraine Clark Cochran, brother, Rev. Gary L. Clark Sr., and aunt, Nancy Cox. Larry is survived by his husband of 15 years, Steven Letner, sister-in-law, Monica Clark, niece, Crystal (Steven) Garner, nephew, Gary Clark Jr., several great nieces and nephews, godson, Nicholas Torres and his Sugarbaker's family.
March 30th is Larry Clark day in Knox County, an honor bestowed on him in 2019. The Knoxville community is richer in spirit due to Larry. Family and friends will be received at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Knox Seniors and the Senior Companion program.
Mr. Clark's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com