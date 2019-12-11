|
Larry Collins
Madisonville - Larry Steven Collins, age 70, was liberated from his suffering on Monday, December 9, 2019. He died at home in Madisonville. Born to late Eula Flo and Audie Collins on July 31, 1949, Larry was the youngest of 7 children. Considered a character by most, he was on the ready with a funny story and a boisterous laugh. His ability to turn a phrase never wavered despite the cruelties of dementia. Larry worked at many vocations throughout his life, but is best remembered as a loving family member who worked hard to help others. However, being the avid football fan, his time as Loudon High School football coach and teacher reign supreme. A devoted fan of his beloved alma mater, he sure loved the color orange and Tennessee football. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jama; sisters and brother: Sally, Polly (Doug), Peggy, and R.A.; sister in-law, Mary; stepchildren: Jeff and Cindy; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In the throes of his illness, Larry's favorite saying was "We all have to hang together, or we're going to hang separately". ..Truly words to live by! Graveside service & interment 2:30 P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee (alztennessee.org) or CureSearch (curesearch.org). A gathering of friends Saturday 12:30-2:00 P.M. at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019